SCAD students moving back in ahead of return to class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have noticed more traffic downtown this week. SCAD resumes classes on Monday, and students are busy moving into their residence halls.

It’s an emotional week as parents help their students get settled in and say goodbye. Students come from all 50 states and more than 100 countries around the globe.

There are more than 1,300 students at SCAD’s Savannah campus.

Students and parents alike were excited about the return to classes.

“I feel great about coming back to SCAD it has been a really long summer. I am just really excited overall,” Kayla Colbert, a sophomore at SCAD, said.

“We went to a lot of colleges and this is the one we choose the best because of the atmosphere, because of Savannah. We love Savannah. It was a very hard decision to make but this was the best decision for us right now,” Elvin Vazquez, who was moving his daughter in.

The City of Savannah advised residents to pack some extra patience this weekend, especially when driving in the areas of West Boundary Street, Oglethorpe Avenue, and Abercorn Street.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.