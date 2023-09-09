Sky Cams
St Joseph’s Candler hosts Be Healthy Family Fun Day event Saturday

By Tyler Manion
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St Joseph’s Candler hosted a Be Healthy Family Fun Day at their Heartwood location in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.

Families were welcomed in for free fitness, yoga and nutrition tips led by different experts from the hospital’s Be Health team.

The Heartwood location has been open for just over a year at this point and the folks we spoke with say they look forward to using it more for events like this.

One of the organizers says it’s especially important to give families healthy lifestyle reminders as kids get back into the classroom.

“Some of the yoga postures that we teach in children’s’ yoga its more of a fun interactive than you maybe think about yoga being and they use that throughout the day, sitting up or standing up up straight, shoulders back, breathing - using their belly to breathe - that type of thing to just keep them healthy,” Sarah Hanson said.

Hanson says this was the first Be Healthy Family Fun Day and they hope to hold one every few months moving forward.

