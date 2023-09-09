TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.

According to a post on TMT Farms’ Facebook page Saturday, the 2022 Christmas light drive-thru was their last.

“After a few family meetings, we decided that it was time. We never expected it to grow to the magnitude that it did. While we are grateful that it did, it also brought lots of work, time away from our other family, vandalism and theft,’ the statement said in part.

The lights at TMT Farms has been a a decades-long tradition for the Thompson family, decorating their property for Christmas and sharing it with the community.

“It is time to get back to our families during the Christmas season. We are so grateful for every person that has come out since we started this many, many years ago. You all have provided hundreds of families with food, hundreds of children with gifts, hundreds of pets with food and hundreds of families with the blessing of getting to keep their power on, catch up on their rent, have a much-needed surgery and the list goes on. To everyone who volunteered their time out here...We Thank You,” said the Thompson family.

