Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

2 people injured after shooting in Garden City

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are injured after a shooting in Garden City Saturday.

This happened at the intersection of 6th and Davis around 8 p.m.

According to police, a male was taken to the hospital. The male’s condition is unknown at this time.

The female victim sustained “superficial injuries” to the arm.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being hit by construction equipment in Vidalia
A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.
TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting near W. 32nd St., Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
GBI investigating after body found in Vidalia Thursday

Latest News

Abercorn Street and Derenne Ave
Several injured following crash on Abercorn Street and Derenne Ave
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah
Be Healthy Family Fun Day event
St Joseph’s Candler hosts Be Healthy Family Fun Day event Saturday
Hunter Army Airfield hosts race to honor first responders and military members
Hunter Army Airfield hosts race to honor first responders and military members