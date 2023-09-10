2 people injured after shooting in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are injured after a shooting in Garden City Saturday.

This happened at the intersection of 6th and Davis around 8 p.m.

According to police, a male was taken to the hospital. The male’s condition is unknown at this time.

The female victim sustained “superficial injuries” to the arm.

