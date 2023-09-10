Sky Cams
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid-60s to lower 70s for most.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid-60s to lower 70s for most. We’ll start the day off with mostly clear skies, but we could scattered rain chances along the coast.

Luckily, most of these should be out of the area by 7-8 AM. Through mid-day, we should begin to see a little more sun come out as highs warm into the mid to upper 80s for most.

Going into the afternoon, I’m tracking a chance to see pop-up scattered thunderstorms form along our coast and push inland closer to sunset. Right now, I’m not expecting to see much severity with any of tomorrow’s rain chances.

However, there still could be a few stronger storms out there. We’ll keep those conditions as the front continues to sit around the southeast through the start of next week before another system comes in during the mid-week.

This front should cool high temps into the mid-80s throughout the second half of the week and into next weekend. Plus, this will be the feature that helps keep Hurricane Lee away from the coastal empire by forcing the hurricane to turn to the north after Wednesday.

