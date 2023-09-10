Princess Piper Family Fun Day event kicks off at Effingham County fairgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The first ever Princess Piper Family Fun Day kicked off at Effingham County fairgrounds Saturday.

Helping raise support and awareness for Shaken Baby Syndrome and all those impacted including 8-year-old Piper.

“Piper was shaken at two months old. We were told at that time that she probably wouldn’t live long. She will be 9 in December, and she’s thriving,” Debbie Perryman said.

Piper’s family and Neurosolution of Atlanta hosted event.

In hopes of educating the community about the serious brain injury.

“It also brings a lot of awareness to our community.”

Program Manager at B and B Care Services says…

They help support families, including Piper’s, by covering costs insurance doesn’t.

“Let people know what these families go through and what it costs to have these therapies that insurance hasn’t approved, or just the traveling expenses of that,” Pauline Shaw said.

Piper’s grandma says money raised today will support uninsured treatments for Piper and other Shaken Baby Syndrome survivors…

The community helping make this possible.

“We’ve supported the family by letting them know we’ll be here, help Debbie with whatever she needs, resources, and just holding them up when they’re going through tough times.”

The family-fun day included live music from Swingin’ Medallions, bouncy houses, food trucks, and more.

Piper’s grandma says…it’s been emotional seeing everyone’s love and support for Piper.

“She just smiles and she’ll laugh, and when you hear that laughter, you can’t help but to want to make Piper’s life better.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.