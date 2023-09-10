Savannah Fire Department hosts stair climb in honor of lives lost during 9/11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department hosting a stair climb in honor of lives lost during 9/11 Sunday.

This is the first time the department has hosted something like this and it’s taking place at the Savannah Civic Center.

Folks with the department say they’ll be using the inside of the Civic Center and participants will be doing four laps around the stadium.

That totals about 22 hundred steps, equaling 110 floors.

Those who plan on coming out this morning do not have to do the entire thing, but the department is hoping people try and do it to the best of their abilities.

The department will also be bringing some fire gear in case anyone wants to try and do it while wearing the uniform.

Firefighters do want to emphasize that this is an event for everyone, and encourages anyone who is interested to come as the goal is to remember and honor those who worked to save the lives of others on 9/11.

“We have anybody from children to adults, we’ve got firefighters, police officers, EMS, just civilians that want to see you know what it’s like and I mean it’s going to be a very awesome atmosphere,” Mike Thompson said.

Thompson says they have over 200 people signed up.

