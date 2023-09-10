Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being hit by construction equipment in Vidalia
A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.
TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah
The End Zone
The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 4

Latest News

Princess Piper Family Fun Day event kicks off at Effingham County fairgrounds
Princess Piper Family Fun Day event kicks off at Effingham County fairgrounds
Be Healthy Family Fun Day event
St Joseph’s Candler hosts Be Healthy Family Fun Day event Saturday
Hunter Army Airfield hosts race to honor first responders and military members
Hunter Army Airfield hosts race to honor first responders and military members
THE News at 11 Saturday
WTOC’S Dawn Baker inducted into the Silver Circle