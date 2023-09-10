Sky Cams
WTOC’S Dawn Baker inducted into the Silver Circle

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s Dawn Baker was in Atlanta Friday night as she was inducted into the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle.

The Southeast Emmys recognizes a prestigious group of television pioneers every year by inducting them into either the Gold or Silver Circle depending on how long they’ve worked in the news industry.

The Silver Circle is designated for those who have put at least 25 years into their on-air careers.

A big congratulations from all of us at WTOC on her years of hard work.

