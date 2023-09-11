Sky Cams
$439 million bond referendum to be on Beaufort County ballots

Beaufort County School District
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County residents have a chance to help improve schools in the district.

But it will require voters to approve a more than $439 million bond referendum.

The Beaufort County School District superintendent will be making stops across the county to discuss the upcoming bond referendum vote with families and residents. Those residents will vote on whether to approve the referendum in November.

The superintendent’s visits started Monday.

If approved, the new referendum will be primarily used to construct new school buildings and for security and maintenance upgrades county-wide.

Superintendent Frank Rodriguez says the referendum is a continuation of the one that was passed in 2019. A major project of that referendum was the construction of the new Robert Smalls Academy.

The spending from that referendum was monitored by the Community Led Oversight Committee, a volunteer group not related to the school district that makes sure spending is being done properly.

Rodriguez said the referendum will not change millage rates.

“It’s a $439 million bond referendum and it will not require an increase in millage. It’s currently 36.3 mills and it will remain 36.3 mills and still be able to fund this bond referendum,” Rodriguez said.

The vote for the referendum is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

