Agriculture program a big hit with students at Richmond Hill elementary school

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Some students at Frances Meeks Elementary School in Richmond Hill are picking up their shovels and getting their hands dirty. That’s all because of a new agriculture program at the school.

“At the end of last year our administration actually approached me and asked me if I was interested in this,” Agriculture teacher, Caroline Gayheart said.

Gayheart said she jumped on the idea and since then the program took off, something the students are loving so far.

“It’s really cool and fun because I get to like come out and learn about gardens,” third grade student, Geddie Butler said.

Gayheart said now her students are more excited about this than she is.

“I mean most of the days they come in and the immediate question is, ‘are we going outside,’ and so I’m like ‘yup, we are,’” Gayheart said.

Something Gayheart said she wasn’t expecting at first.

“I was worried that they’d be like, oh compost, but they, I’ve actually been surprised as long as they’re willing to really try new things,” Gayheart said.

Now, she says students are eager to get involved.

“And they’re coming up throughout the day, I’ll go to lunch duty, and they’ll be like, ‘can we save this food for the compost?’” Gayheart said.

Which is why this program was introduced in the first place.

“Just understanding of how something that we utilize most every day, how it gets to them and being more cautious of the environment and being more careful on what they choose to use in their garden,” Gayheart said.

This program even inspires Butler to want a garden of his own.

“Maybe tomatoes and peppers,” Butler said.

