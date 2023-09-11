Blood supply shortage nationwide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people are marking September 11 by giving blood. It’s part of the nationwide 9/11 Day of Service campaign.

According to the American Red Cross and the Blood Connection, hospitals are facing a shortage. The need for blood is out pacing donations.

Supply levels fell nearly 25 percent since August.

“We’ve had a shortage, there’s now a critical need for blood O-negative. There’s a need for all blood types to serve and continue serving the needs of our community,” Jimmy Wooten said.

You can help by making an appointment to give blood at the Savannah Blood Connection or the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.