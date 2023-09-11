Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into Monday, we could see a little patchy fog/isolated rain chances in some areas as starting temps cool into the upper-60 to 70s for most. Luckily, most of these should be out of the area by 8-9 AM.

It also wouldn’t be the worst idea to grab an umbrella as you walk out the door. We’ll track more scattered sea breeze rain chances closer to school let out. Meanwhile, “feels like” temps will be dancing around the 90s for most.

Even though actual highs warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s around the area. for most. I’m expecting these pop-up scattered thunderstorms to form along our coast and push inland closer to sunset. Right now, I’m not expecting to see much severity with any of tomorrow’s rain chances.

However, there still could be a few stronger storms out there. We’ll keep those conditions through the start of next week before another system comes in during the mid-week. This front should cool high temps into the mid to lower-80s going into next weekend.

Giving us our first taste of cooler weather. Plus, this will be the feature that helps keep Hurricane Lee away from the coastal empire by forcing the hurricane to turn to the north in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee is back to a Category 3 storm, with sustained winds up to 120 MPH. Over the next few days, it should remain a Major Hurricane until it makes its turn north around 2 AM Wed.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.