Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Keep your eyes on the sky this week. The William Tell competition took off from the Air Dominance Center in Savannah on Monday.

Military teams from across the country are coming together to compete in the skies over your head this week.

This is being described as the Super Bowl of military air competitions and it’s drawing people out to see the event for themselves. Fighter jets took off from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport throughout the day.

The William Tell competition returns following a nearly two-decade hiatus. The 165th Airlift Wing says the pause was due to the War on Terror.

Nine units from active-duty Air National Guard and the Reserves will be tested on their skills in maneuvers against enemy planes and are competing to be named as the top fighter integration team.

Even though the action is happening high above, several people came to watch from the ground hoping to catch a glimpse of these fighter jets in action.

“It’s funny, I’ve been in the business almost 50 years and it still excites me. There’s something about it. I don’t know what it is. It’s an inner feeling,” Savannah resident Michael Ashway said.

According to a social media post from the Air Dominance Center, a military official called the competition a show of force and validates United States air dominance worldwide.

The competition is expected to run through this week until Sept. 15.

