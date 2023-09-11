Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Hundreds participate in Savannah Fire Department 9/11 stair climb

By Michaela Romero
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks 22 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks on America.

To honor the heroic efforts of first responders that day, community members came together to simulate New York City fire fighters climbing the stairs of the World Trade Center in an attempt to save people trapped inside.

Our Michaela Romero took part to show us why it’s so important to remember.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.
TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season
Abercorn Street and Derenne Ave
Several injured following crash on Abercorn Street and Derenne Ave
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
2 people injured after shooting in Garden City
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

Performing ‘America the Beautiful’
Performing ‘America the Beautiful’
How to make the perfect American burger
How to make the perfect American burger
WTOC debuting new remote studio at Plant Riverside, broadcasts reimagined Morning Break show
Stair climb to honor 9/11 first responders