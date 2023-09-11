‘I spent most of the day buying supplies:’ SCAD students return to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back to school season continues in the Hostess City.

Thousands of students will start fall classes at the Savannah College of Art and Design this week.

“Classes are back in session for SCAD starting Monday and over 15,000 students are prepping for their first day.

And for some their first day of college ever.

“It takes a while to figure out everything, especially the buses and where every single hall is.”

A first-year student says she’s trying to get ahead of the curve.

“I’m going over the bus schedules. I’m going over everything, I’m doing my pre-quarter assignments, and just checking schedules,” Amelia Menozzi said.

The costume design major says she moved in last week from Colorado.

The first day of classes follows a busy move-in week across the city with leaders urging driver patience in downtown areas.

Now settled-in students say they’re ready for classes to start.

“I’m a huge art kid and I love to do projects and all the artsy stuff,” Amelia Menozzi said.

First-year students say they’ve been busy trying to get everything they need.

“I spent most of the day buying supplies and emailing my professors about what we need right now, and almost immediately I got an email from my professor about my kits and what I need and what I don’t,” Noel Bussell said.

SCAD classrooms are scattered throughout the city with around 70 different buildings.

Some first-year students say they’re stressed about getting around.

“Me and my friends walked all the way to where our classes are so we know where they are. but we still don’t know the bus route though.”

But some first-year students say people are helping them figure it all out.

“It’s stressful, but I’m really excited. There are so many nice people here and I’ve met so many different people. They’ve really helped me settle in and they’ve shown me love and support, and I really appreciate all that,” Amelia Menozzi said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.