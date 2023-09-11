Sky Cams
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy, K-9 rescue 87-year-old man with dementia

Photo provided by Liberty County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.
Photo provided by Liberty County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, Liberty County deputy, Cpl. Cassandra Carter and her K-9 partner Legend, rescued an 87-year-old man with dementia, who was found in the woods.

The missing man wandered off and was located a quarter of a mile away from his home.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post they are grateful for the quick and professional work of their K-9 team and the cooperation of the family members who provided the Scent Kit, which was used for the rescue.

“This is another example of how our K-9 unit serves and protects our community,” the sheriff’s office stated in the post.

