Local businesses excited to see SCAD students return to class

By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some may argue, a cup of coffee is the best way to start your day. For some SCAD students, it also helps kick off the first day of their semester.

“Every coffee shop I’ve been to I’ve loved. There are so many.”

And Savannah Coffee Roasters always prepares to be packed with students as they make their way back to the Hostess City.

Employee Sarah Smith said they’ve already seen a boost in business.

“I was working this weekend and it was insane. We had the register literally wrapped all the way around the pastry stand, all the way to the door for literal hours,” Sarah Smith said.

Smith said they even hired more people to prepare for the busy season.

“We like to set an example, be hospitable and we just love the business,” Smith said.

SCAD students said they appreciate the opportunity to support local businesses. They can grab a seat and have some coffee while they’re studying and pour back into a community that pours a lot into the them.

“Especially as SCAD students, we’re gaining so much from this city and it’s a nice way to give back to the community,” SCAD sophomore Helen Strout said.

Coming all the way from Portland, Ore., Strout is already knocking out assignments on her first day and she’s looking forward to all her second year will bring. “I love Savannah. It’s definitely become a home for me,” she said.

Smith and Strout are both ready for the school year grind.

