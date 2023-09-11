Rincon business doubles discount for first responders in honor of 9/11

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A local business in Rincon says they took time Monday to show all first responders some appreciation.

Crush Nutrition and Energy owner Makayla Gant says the store always offers a discount to first responders but to help honor and remember 9/11 and all those who put their life on the line daily, she says she doubled the discount.

Gant says she knows how much first-responders sacrifice, being a former nurse and having a husband who actively serves.

She says this is a way of showing appreciation to everyone dedicating their lives to helping others including firefighters, military members, nurses, doctors, and more.

“It just helps with the community and bringing people together and just remembering those who were in that tragic time. And appreciating everybody that helps out on a daily basis,” said Makayla Grant.

