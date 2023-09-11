Sky Cams
Savannah firefighters honored after rescuing girl from drowning

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A high honor for Savannah firefighters Monday credited with saving a young girl’s life.

Georgia U.S. congressman Buddy Carter say he will add the names of first responders to the U.S. Congressional Record who saved a girl from drowning earlier this year.

Savannah Fire says it happened back in March at the Chatham Aquatic Center when Mindy Mercer went into cardiac arrest.

Firefighters were able to save the girl and Carter says he wanted to add their names into the permanent record of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Our first responders, it’s their commitment to constant training, to making sure that they’re always prepared. It’s the department’s commitment to making sure that everyone is confident in their abilities in making sure that they have the training that they need,” said Rep. Carter.

Just last week, Mercer handed out awards to the firefighters credited with saving her life.

