Warm start to the week, cool down on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s.

We'll remain dry this morning, but a few showers and a storm or two could form along the afternoon sea breeze! pic.twitter.com/xreS2Mtj4a — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) September 11, 2023

We’ll warm to the upper 80s by noon, with heat index values in the lower 90s. Highs top out near 90 degrees, feeling closer to 100 degrees during the middle of the afternoon. A few showers and a storm or two could form along the afternoon sea breeze.

This pattern continues on Tuesday with afternoon highs once again in the 90 degree range. Afternoon showers and storms will develop along the sea breeze.

Our pattern will then shift on Wednesday when our next front moves in during the afternoon. Highs will still be near 90 degrees, giving us a chance of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

High pressure then starts to build in on Thursday but there will still be a slight chance of a lingering shower or two. Highs will start their downward trend as we top out in the mid 80s on Thursday.

The end of this week and our weekend looks amazing! Lows will be in the 60s on Friday morning with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday morning will be in the lower 60s in Savannah, with some inland areas in the 50s! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Tropical update:

Hurricane Lee will continue moving northwest the next couple of days, turning more to a northern track by midweek. This storm will increase our wave heights toward the end of the week, but otherwise will not have an impact to the southeastern U.S.

Margot is expected to become a hurricane as it moves due north across the central Atlantic.

There area a few other areas of interest, but nothing that looks threatening to the United States.

