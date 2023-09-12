Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.
The children on board the bus attended two elementary schools.(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.
TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah
Photo provided by Liberty County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy, K-9 rescue 87-year-old man with dementia

Latest News

Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge
Horses compete the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday,...
Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Bryant Lane,...
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Bryant Lane
Authorities give an update on the Pennsylvania escapee. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
Escaped killer stole gun from garage, authorities say