Another warm afternoon with a few downpours possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s.

A few areas of patchy fog will also be around through the morning commute, but roadways will remain dry. We’ll warm to the upper 80s by noon, with heat index values in the lower 90s. Highs top out near 90 degrees with afternoon showers and storms lingering into the early evening. A few of these storms could produce enough rain that could lead to temporary street flooding.

Our pattern will then shift on Wednesday when our next front moves in during the evening. Highs will still be in the upper 80s.

When the front moves in, heavy rain and a few lightning strikes will be possible along with brief gusty wind.

High pressure then starts to build in on Thursday but there will still be a slight chance of a lingering shower or two, especially south of the Altamaha River. Highs will start their downward trend as we top out in the mid 80s on Thursday.

The end of this week and our weekend looks amazing! Lows will be in the 60s on Friday morning with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday morning will be in the lower 60s in Savannah, with some inland areas in the 50s! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend with mostly dry conditions.

Tropical update:

Hurricane Lee will continue moving northwest the next couple of days, turning more to a northern track by midweek. This storm will increase our wave heights during the end of the week, but otherwise will not have an impact to the southeastern U.S.

Margot is a hurricane as it moves due north across the central Atlantic.

There is another tropical wave with a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression that will make it way west across the central Atlantic over the next week and a half.

