Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Bryant Lane

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Bryant Lane, in the Oyotunji African Village in Sheldon on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 6 p.m., deputies were called to the home for a fight between two women.

Shortly after, the Beaufort County Communications Center received another call of “shots fired” from the same area.

When deputies arrived at at the home, they learned that a 47-year-old man had sustained injuries from gunfire.

The correlation between the fight that prompted the first 911 call and the man being shot is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Tunis at 843-255-3426. Those with information who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.