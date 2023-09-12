Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Bryant Lane

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Bryant Lane,...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Bryant Lane, in the Oyotunji African Village in Sheldon on Monday.(KLTV Staff)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Bryant Lane, in the Oyotunji African Village in Sheldon on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 6 p.m., deputies were called to the home for a fight between two women.

Shortly after, the Beaufort County Communications Center received another call of “shots fired” from the same area.

When deputies arrived at at the home, they learned that a 47-year-old man had sustained injuries from gunfire.

The correlation between the fight that prompted the first 911 call and the man being shot is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Tunis at 843-255-3426.  Those with information who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.
TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah
Photo provided by Liberty County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy, K-9 rescue 87-year-old man with dementia

Latest News

FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Parker's Kitchen
Parker’s Kitchen to host ribbon cutting, check presentation in Statesboro
912 Day could mean hanging out at the square or park, going to a locally owned business or...
The Hostess City observes 912 Day
The Hostess City observes 912 Day