City of Tybee partners with Savannah AMBUCS to create beach wheelchairs

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re planning a beach trip, it could soon be easier for people with mobility issues to enjoy themselves.

Savannah AMBUCS is partnering with the City of Tybee to create a more accessible beach experience with these specialized Beach Wheelchairs.

These “fat-tired” chairs are designed to work both on water and on land.

Savannah AMBUCS is a local non-profit that is known for its work with the special needs community and for finding new ways to encourage mobility - as well as the independence of not needing help from others to enjoy all that the coastal empire has to offer.

“We all take for granted go to the beach, go to the sand, have the kids get out and play in the water but there’s some of us that don’t have that option. And this is going to be a great partnership between Savannah AMBUCS and City of Tybee that now somebody who before wouldn’t have chosen a beach vacation and definitely not a water access beach vacation to be able to do that.”

The chairs are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can grab one from the Code Enforcement building on Strand Avenue.

