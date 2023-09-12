Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Commissioners approve controversial zoning change for Sapelo Island

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners approved a controversial zoning change for Sapelo Island during Tuesday’s meeting.

The zoning change would allow homes to be built that are more than double the size of the current limits.

Residents of the island, which is only accessible via ferry, are concerned the zoning change will drive up property taxes and threatens to erase the history of the island.

An aspect of the ordinance that residents take issue with is the fact that it erases a clause about protecting the island’s indigenous history.

During public meetings leading up to the vote, the zoning board proposed changes to the ordinance of lowering the newly allowed home size and removing talk of golf courses being added to the island.

The ordinance passed in a 5-2 vote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.
TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah
Photo provided by Liberty County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy, K-9 rescue 87-year-old man with dementia

Latest News

200 new student housing units
MPC approves plan for 200 new student housing units in the 700 block of Louisville Road
MPC approves plan for 200 new student housing units in the 700 block of Louisville Road
Commissioners approve controversial zoning change for Sapelo Island
Give Change that Counts initiative using QR codes to help those experiencing homelessness
Give Change that Counts initiative using QR codes to help those experiencing homelessness