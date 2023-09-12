Commissioners approve controversial zoning change for Sapelo Island

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The McIntosh County Board of Commissioners approved a controversial zoning change for Sapelo Island during Tuesday’s meeting.

The zoning change would allow homes to be built that are more than double the size of the current limits.

Residents of the island, which is only accessible via ferry, are concerned the zoning change will drive up property taxes and threatens to erase the history of the island.

An aspect of the ordinance that residents take issue with is the fact that it erases a clause about protecting the island’s indigenous history.

During public meetings leading up to the vote, the zoning board proposed changes to the ordinance of lowering the newly allowed home size and removing talk of golf courses being added to the island.

The ordinance passed in a 5-2 vote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

