Community worries about fate of Pooler cemetery surrounded by construction

Cemetery in Pooler, GA
Cemetery in Pooler, GA(wtoc)
By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors living near the corner of Pine Barren and Pooler Parkway have become accustomed to construction noises during the week.

“Noisy in the morning, but they are being very respectful when moving the down trees toward the road when it comes to the burns,” said Leslie Parrish.

Parrish said the construction has been going on since early this year. Raising concerns throughout the community, especially when it comes to the Halliday cemetery.

The cemetery is located in the back of the construction site, and people are wondering what will happen to it.

”I think that is based on the family wishes,” said Parrish, “so I would go along with whatever the family wanted to happen”.

The WTOC Investigates team learned from paperwork filed with the city of Pooler that the Davis Group is building a multi-family residential development on the property.

*
*(Phillip Morgan)

City land records show that Philip Morgan and his family own the cemetery.

Morgan said his family has cared for it since 1946, and that the future of the cemetery will stay intact.

“Their development will be wrapped around the cemetery, and it will be protected, ” said Morgan.

Giving relief to Parrish and her community.

”I think it’s great that the previous owners didn’t allow them to dig up the residents of that cemetery and move them somewhere else, " said Parrish.

”If the general public is concerned, they don’t need to be,” said Morgan.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

