G-DOT hosts meeting to discuss closing of Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation held an informational meeting Tuesday about the closing of the Atlantic Intercoastal waterway.

This will happen at the Islands Expressway Bridges over the Wilmington river and start on Monday.

The waterway is set to shut down from to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. five days a week with the other two days Tuesday and Thursday set for closures at slightly different times.

