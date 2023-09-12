Give Change that Counts initiative using QR codes to help those experiencing homelessness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Panhandling could become a thing of the past in Savannah. That’s the goal of a new city initiative that uses your cell phone to help day centers for those experiencing homelessness.

You may have already seen the more than 100 signs placed around the city. They’re part of the Give Change that Counts initiative. How it works, you scan the QR with your phone, and it takes you to a website that explains how donations will be used.

Leaders say it’s a safer and more reliable alternative than people asking for money on the street.

Leaders looking to address homelessness in Savannah are hoping these new signs will help get those out of panhandling and into city support services.

“Instead of giving a five or a ten for one meal, that’ll last that one time, consider making a contribution to day centers that would literally provide services throughout the week for people experiencing homelessness, and those who feel the need to panhandle,” Jennifer Dulong said.

The Give Change that Counts initiative started in 2021 but these signs with the QR codes have only recently been put up around the city.

The goal to encourage would-be donors to give money to day centers as a way to better help solicitors on the street.

“Some people who panhandle in our community are transient citizens and they’re here for just a short time. They don’t know where to go. They don’t know where to take those next steps,” Dulong said.

Union Mission is one of those day centers supporting those who experience homelessness.

Data from the group shows over the last nine months the center served over 13,000 people day in and day out.

“With the number that we’re helping, all this support makes a difference in terms of how we move forward. I think it’s also important to educate the community about how these dollars can go to work,” Michael Traynor said.

City leaders call the new initiative an alternative to panhandling and hope to fill what some call a gap in services for those in need.

“You know exactly where that money is going. You don’t have to determine if this is a person who needs it, doesn’t need it, one way or another. This is a much safer way, much more reliable way, and you know where the money goes,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Leaders didn’t say they have a dollar amount they’re hoping to raise but said these signs are placed in areas with heavy foot traffic and are another tool in helping address homelessness in Savannah-Chatham County.

