Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Gov. Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation

Gov. Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp is declaring a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation.

As part of this declaration, the governor is temporarily suspending the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel to provide direct relief to families throughout the state.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” said Gov. Kemp.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 12 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023. Consumers should expect the suspension to begin impacting prices after several days.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.57, up from $3.24 a year ago.

You can read the full order below.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bulloch County Christmas tradition will not return this holiday season.
TMT Farms annual Christmas lights display not returning this season
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah
A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
2 people injured after shooting in Garden City
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah

Latest News

Cemetery in Pooler, GA
Community worries about fate of Pooler cemetery surrounded by construction
THE News at 11
Future of Sapelo Island discussed in McIntosh Co. commission work session
THE News at 11
City of Tybee partners with Savannah AMBUCS to create beach wheelchairs
Sapelo Island
Future of Sapelo Island discussed in McIntosh Co. commission work session