Hampton Co. man charged with attempted murder

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A Hampton County man is in jail after state investigators say he shot someone else multiple times.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Franklin Smoak Jr. with attempted murder.

Warrants for his arrest say the attack happened at a creek near a railroad on McPhersonville Road in Yemassee at the end of August.

Smoak was booked into the Jasper County Jail.

