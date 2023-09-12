Sky Cams
Hay barn at Honey Ridge Agricenter a total loss after fire

(WALA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A hay barn was destroyed at Honey Ridge Agricenter Monday.

Officials say, the fire started due to a mower that was accidentally parked too close to the hay barn after use.

The barn is a total loss and they also lost 250 bails of hay from the fire.

No other structures were impacted and no injuries to any people or animals on the farm.

This will not impact the ROTC 5K that is being hosted their this weekend.

