The Hostess City observes 912 Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Taking a look at the calendar, one may notice that today’s date, September 12, looks like “9-1-2″ when it’s written out.

That happens to be the area code in Savannah, which is why two years ago, Mayor Van Johnson declared the date Savannah Day.

Although there are no formal city celebrations today, Savannah’s Mayor Johnson encourages people to celebrate in whatever way they see fit.

That could mean hanging out at the square or park, going to a locally owned business or making a social media post.

Mayor Johnson says it’s important for people to step back and appreciate all the city has to offer.

“Well, it’s an opportunity to show love to our great city. It’s a poor frog that doesn’t praise his own pond. We live in the greatest city on earth. We believe that. We have chosen to live in Savannah when we can live in other places and so we want to celebrate.” said Mayor Johnson.

