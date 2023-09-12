Man dies after drowning at beach on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A man has died after drowning at a beach on Hilton Head Island.

It’s the second drowning death in the last two weeks on the island.

The town of Hilton Head says this happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday as the man was vacationing with his wife on the island.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue and lifeguards were called to the area for a missing person in the water.

After almost a half hour of searching, crews found the man 50 yards out in the ocean and 300 yards down current from where he was last seen.

CPR and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

