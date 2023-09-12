Mother convicted in death of 10-month-old on Argyle Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mother has been convicted of murder in the death of a 10-month-old boy back in 2018.

Janet Gardener was convicted of 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree cruelty to children.

((source: Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office))

Savannah Police found 10-month-old Dayton Flenoy dead at a home on Argyle Street in November of 2018.

Gardener told police the child fell off the bed, but a medical examiner ruled the child’s trauma was intentional.

Gardener will be sentenced on September 28th.

