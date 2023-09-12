MPC approves plan for 200 new student housing units in the 700 block of Louisville Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of new SCAD dorms could be coming to Savannah.

The city’s Metropolitan Planning Commission approving more than 200 new units Tuesday.

The plan calls for 220 student housing units in the 700 block of Louisville Road.

The MPC originally voted down this plan back in July but after some changes commissioners approved it.

The units would be built across two buildings with above ground parking garages.

The plan was originally voted down over pedestrian access and traffic concerns but developers made their case saying they’re committed to investing millions of dollars for maintenance of the nearby Springfield Canal and environmental cleanup costs.

They also said that they addressed access concerns by adding space for SCAD buses with the site having just over 160 parking spaces plus spots for bikes and mopeds.

The plan also means that part of the “Head House” freight depot built in the 1920′s that sits on this site would be preserved but it would be moved to another part of the property.

A representative for the petitioner thinks this plan is better than what could be built here by another developer.

“We are reducing the height of the building, we are adding additional green space, we are adding SCAD infrastructure to the site, and we are decreasing the number of units.”

MPC staff say the new dorms would be placed near other SCAD living facilities.

The plan now heads to city council for final approval.

