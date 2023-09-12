Sky Cams
Parker’s Kitchen to host ribbon cutting, check presentation in Statesboro

Parker's Kitchen
Parker's Kitchen(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Parkers Kitchen is having a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new retail location in Statesboro and will be presenting a check during the event on Friday, September 15 at 11 a.m.

The new retail location replaces a previous Parkers store and is located at  141 Lanier Drive.

The check presentation will be a $25,000 Fueling the Community donation to Bulloch County Schools.

Fueling the Community is an initiative that distributes over $200,000 per year to public and private schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

