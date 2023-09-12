Savannah Children’s Theater turns 20-years-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The arts are a big part of Savannah’s culture and lifestyle with so many independent theater groups for a city our size.

And for two decades one organization has been offering an early introduction to theater - changing kids lives along the way.

Thousands of kids who might not even know where Broadway is say the neon lights are bright on Victory Drive in a former department store, where the stage is always calling.

“Theater is storytelling and storytelling is what makes us human, So, we come alongside these kids and we help them to tell their stories in their own way or tell these traditional tales but put a whole new spin on it from age 4 all the way up.

Children have been discovering their own stories at the Savannah Children’s Theater for 20 years - learning to perform live in front of an audience or participating behind the curtain in theater classes.

“You get skills, you play theater games, you learn confidence, you learn auditioning skills. Then they rehearse a show during that time also, so they can apply those skills.

Kelie Miley and Jenn Doubleday imagined a children’s theater in their hometown as a way to share their love of performing arts with young people.

Over the last two decades, they have seen it grow into much more than shows ans scenery.

“The kids feel at home here. They do their homework here, they have play dates here. They create here and they do it together.

“Our mission is to inspire, educate and entertain. And we try to adapt that work into everything we do, into all the notes we give the children, into the rehearsal process, into opening night for our audiences.

“Whether they’re on stage or they’re sewing costumes or they’re painting props, they’re using this space here as a community center.

Young participants find a whole new sense of community here - and quickly, a place in it.

“It’s just so amazing to have friends who are there for you, who have your back, even if it’s only two hours on Tuesday and Thursday. It’s still amazing and I love it.

“You can be yourself. And every play you do, you make a friend along the way.

“The teachers the students, the musicals at best. And every time I walk in here, I feel a little joy stuck in my heart. Right here.

Not every kid who shows up is a theater kid at first.

“I think they turn into theater kids. A lot of the times we have kids who are coming just to try something new in the same way you send your kid to soccer camp or you send you kid to do Girl Scouts or something like that.

But the confidence they develop beginning with their first class has most getting to the stage at some point.

“I’m always scared to sing out in public. But then, I go on stage and I’m not me, I’m my character and my fears just go away.

“In a world that can feel very isolating right now, theater is a collaborative art that you have to have other people for. And who experiences your art, they’re in front of you. So, it’s very fulfilling.

For 20 years, the folks at the Savannah Children’s Theater has been teaching kids to reach to the stars by doing just that themselves.

“We started doing one class in a preschool room at a church and now I think we are doing upward of 20 classes a week.

“Now we are 8 in the morning until midnight most nights during the school year and summer camps are all day into early evening.

“Just through our field day program alone, we have served more than 180,000 students ... if we include all of our community theater events and after classes and free events that we do out in the world, we’re looking at almost a quarter of a million people.

That’s more people than Miley ever dreamed they would reach when she suggested a production company that flipped the script those 20 years ago.

“Most theater for children is adults performing for children and it’s quite passive. It’s consuming the entertainment. And she had this idea to have the kids be involved with every aspect of the production possible. They’re on stage, they’re back stage, they’re everywhere. It really is their theater. The Children’s Theater.

