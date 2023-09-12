Sky Cams
Savannah Hoops Shootout coming to the Enmarket Arena

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High School basketball is on it’s way!

Six local high schools will be apart of the first ever Savannah Hoops Shootout during basketball week in Savannah.

Several high school Basketball coaches participated in a press conference to promote the event.

This an opportunity for the Savannah community to support their high school boys basketball teams.

“A lot of the kids don’t get out of Savannah and see college basketball in person, so to be able to stay in your city and see five games of college basketball before you even get to step out one the floor and you get to play on the same floor as those guys I think that’s a big deal. As long they’re being positive and they’re giving back to their community in some way and that orange ball can change their life some way some how,” said Coach Kevin Evans.

The conference will be Nov. 24th and 25th at the Enmarket Arena. Tickets are available starting Friday, Sept. 15th.

You can find those on Ticketmaster or Enmarket Arena’s website, or buy them on your way into the event.

