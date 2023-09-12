Sky Cams
Third suspect arrested after Lowe’s employee attacked in Rincon

Takyah Berry
Takyah Berry(Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The third suspect involved in the June attack of a Rincon Lowe’s employee has been arrested.

According to the Rincon Police Department, Takyah Berry is in custody almost three months after she and two others are accused of attacking a Lowe’s employee while shoplifting.

Berry is charged with two felonies: robbery and inflicting pain to an elderly person.

The 68-year-old employee, Donna Hansbrough, was punched multiple times after she said she tried to stop suspects from leaving the store with a cart full of stolen goods. The incident was caught on an outside security camera.

Hansbrough lost her job at first for breaking the company policy that states employees cannot intervene during shoplifting or robbery incidents, but she was given her job back.

