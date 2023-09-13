4 facing misdemeanor charges related to disruptions at Benedictine, Jenkins football game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four people have been charged with misdemeanors in connection with disruptions that halted the Benedictine and Jenkins high school football game in August.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s campus police confirmed to WTOC that four people were facing misdemeanor charges but did not provide what charges or the ages of those charged.

The following statement was provided on behalf of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s athletic department:

“The district is finalizing additional safety guidelines for athletic competitions. For example, additional event personnel have been added to give another layer of support in the bleachers and common areas with spectator movement and seating. We have other guidelines that will be implemented soon, though for security reasons, we do not publicize all safety and security initiatives we use.

We would like to point out that the incident at the Jenkins-Benedictine game has been the only major disruption this season. While the actions of those involved is regrettable, it does not represent the large majority of our stakeholders. We remind all that safety is a shared responsibility and our expectations of positive, non-disruptive behavior for every visitor remains. Any person who does not follow our event protocols or who acts in a manner that compromises safety is subject to removal. SCCPSS seeks to ensure the safety and security of those who attend our events, while maintaining an enjoyable atmosphere for all.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.