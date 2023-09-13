Sky Cams
Afternoon storm chance, cooler air to follow!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning starts out partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s around Savannah and upper 60s for inland communities.

We’ll warm to the upper 80s by noon, with heat index values in the mid 90s. Highs top out near 90 degrees. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon along the sea breeze. These storms could produce gusty wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

We’ll then see a cold front move in tonight, bringing in an additional chance for showers, followed by the start of our cool down!

High pressure then starts to build in on Thursday as a northwest wind builds in. Afternoon showers and storms will still be possible closer to coastal areas during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The end of this week and our weekend looks amazing! Lows will be in the 60s on Friday morning with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 60s in Savannah, with some inland areas in the upper 50s! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend with mostly dry conditions.

Tropical update:

Hurricane Lee will continue moving north, parallel to the east coast. This storm will increase our wave heights during the end of the week, but otherwise will not have an impact to the southeastern U.S. There is also a high risk of rip currents, don’t out in the water too far!

Margot is a hurricane as it moves due north across the central Atlantic and will not impact land

There is another tropical wave with a high chance of becoming our next tropical depression that will make it way west across the central Atlantic over the next week and a half.

