Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Bluffton Township Fire District responds to 2 fires over the weekend

(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRITCHARDVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Township Fire District says they experienced fires on back-to-back days over the weekend, calling it a unique event.

One house needed about 14,000 gallons of water to extinguish.

“Really unusual event for us to have two structure fires, and both in the same area,” said Stephen Combs, the Public Information Officer for Bluffton Township Fire District.

The fires took place in neighborhoods that are five minutes away from each other. No residents were injured in either fire, but one house was a total loss. That fire required the use of a special truck.

“There were no close fire hydrants, and unfortunately in a lot of this area, that’s a pretty typical occurrence so the tanker that’s behind me had to be used, it was refilled four different times,” said Combs.

That tanker hold 3,500 gallons of water. The cause of that fire is undetermined. The other fire this weekend caused significant damage to the house’s roof, being caused by lightning.

Combs said the Red Cross is assisting the victims of one of the fires, and the victim of the other fire is staying with family.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
Fighter jet competition being held in Savannah
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Kemp temporarily suspends gas tax, declares state of emergency to help with inflation
Takyah Berry
Third suspect arrested after Lowe’s employee attacked in Rincon
Man dies after drowning at beach on Hilton Head Island
Sapelo Island
Commissioners approve controversial zoning change for Sapelo Island

Latest News

Sapelo Island
‘I’m not comfortable with this:’ Sapelo Island residents frustrated after zoning ordinance is approved
People enjoy free airshow on Tybee Pier
‘Sound of freedom’ roars on Tybee for F-22 demonstration
Lori Newkirk
Top Teacher: Lori Newkirk
Three men indicted for a double murder in Chatham Co.