Bluffton Township Fire District responds to 2 fires over the weekend

PRITCHARDVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Township Fire District says they experienced fires on back-to-back days over the weekend, calling it a unique event.

One house needed about 14,000 gallons of water to extinguish.

“Really unusual event for us to have two structure fires, and both in the same area,” said Stephen Combs, the Public Information Officer for Bluffton Township Fire District.

The fires took place in neighborhoods that are five minutes away from each other. No residents were injured in either fire, but one house was a total loss. That fire required the use of a special truck.

“There were no close fire hydrants, and unfortunately in a lot of this area, that’s a pretty typical occurrence so the tanker that’s behind me had to be used, it was refilled four different times,” said Combs.

That tanker hold 3,500 gallons of water. The cause of that fire is undetermined. The other fire this weekend caused significant damage to the house’s roof, being caused by lightning.

Combs said the Red Cross is assisting the victims of one of the fires, and the victim of the other fire is staying with family.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.