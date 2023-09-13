Sky Cams
Bryan County non-profit trying to improve access to behavioral, mental health care

Bryan County Family Connection(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A non-profit in Bryan County is working to improve access to behavioral and mental health services in the area.

The executive director at Bryan County Family Connection said this study is something that’s essential for the area. That’s because right now, there are no services for mental or behavioral health throughout the county.

That means people who live in Bryan County that are seeking help, are forced to turn to other places, like Savannah.

For some that’s possible, but this non-profit’s executive director says for many, they don’t have the transportation needed to travel for these services.

That’s why Bryan County Family Connection decided to start this assessment, to see what the needs are from community members and use that to evaluate what needs to be done to better serve those living in Bryan County.

“Ultimately, it helps our families become stronger, more independent families in our community, self-sufficient. And that is ultimately what we’d like to see, our families thriving in our community, being self-sufficient, giving back to the community and so I feel like mental health services are almost a building block for that,” Bryan County Family Connection Executive Director Wendy Futch said.

Futch is hoping they receive enough responses by the end of this year to start assessing the date they’ve collected.

