Convicted Rincon parade driver requests new trial

(Policía de Rincon)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A motion for a new trial has been filed for the person convicted of purposefully driving a vehicle through a Rincon parade.

Anthony Rodriquez was found guilty in July and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the motion filed by Rodriquez’s attorney, one of the arguments for a new trial is that the court allowed the parties to use a mixture of masculine and feminine pronouns. The argument in the motion is that the interchanging of pronouns “manifested an environment inflaming the passions of the jury and causing irreparable prejudice and depriving the defendant of a full and complete defense as well as a fair trial.”

The motion requesting a new trial was filed on Monday, Sept. 11.

