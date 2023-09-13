Live cameras installed in Memorial’s NICU for families to see babies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families with babies in Memorial Hospital’s NICU can now see their little ones without being right by their side.

“Hey bun.”

Born about 10 weeks early....

“He was transported from Brunswick to the NICU here at Memorial.”

Baby Andrew is now almost four weeks old. His mom Rachel Pye lives in Brunswick. But a new gadget in NICU beds around Memorial Hospital allows moms like Rachel and their family members to see their precious gift in real time.

This is how Angel Eye works - a camera is recording baby Drew and a family member 30 minutes away or three hours away can log into their phone, laptop or tablet and take a look there he is.

“It’s easier for me to leave because I know I can look at the camera and check on him whenever I want,” said Pye.

She says you can even message nurses on here and ask questions. She’s not the only one benefiting.

“And actually dad, he travels back to Brunswick three days a week for work so he has the app too, so he can stop calling 100 times a day,” said Pye.

Level three NICU director Dr. Brad Buckler says the app just launched this week and more than half of the NICU parents are using Angle Eye. He says they get an access code that they can share with any family member. He believes it will also greatly help our military community and those serving oversees.

“Being able to actually see your baby, it just does a lot for the families. It brings them closer together. It allows them to be able talk about things that they were seeing,” said Dr. Buckler.

And in case you’re wondering about baby Drew, he’s progressing. This is his first time being snuggled up in his own clothes.

“I’m thankful to be here and that he’s safe and he’s doing so well,” said Pye.

