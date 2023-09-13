Savannah neighborhood residents concerned by recent string of car break-ins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A series of car break-ins has left parts of Savannah on edge, and authorities are still looking for the people responsible.

Imagine having a rough weekend, then rushing to head out the door to the airport on Monday morning. When you go to get in your car, there’s just one problem. It’s not there.

That’s what Jacob Bowers says happened to his wife.

“I was like, in disbelief. I came outside and I was like, it’s just, gone, gone. No sign of anything. It was just a shock,” Bowers said.

Bowers, an Ardsley reported the incident to the police and is still waiting to see if the car will be found.

Meanwhile, several other folks have made reports of items being stolen from their cars over the last few days. A situation that Alderman Nick Palumbo says, is being taken very seriously.

“We’ve been able to track from the crime reports in real time that this appears to be happening all the way from the East Side to Midtown Savannah. We anticipate that it’s a small crew and a small team,” Palumbo said.

People in the area say that this isn’t the first time car break-ins like this have happened. Marissa Prouse says she’s seen people prowling through cars on multiple occasions- and her husband has been stolen from.

“Stole some checks that were already cashed, stole a gun. It never was recovered,” Prouse said.

“The car that got stolen was broken into probably a couple months ago. They didn’t steal the whole car that time,” Bowers said.

Bowers said his wife is particularly disturbed to know that the theft happened feet away from where their children sleep and now, they feel a little less safe in their own homes.

“It’s definitely alarming. Like, our defenses are up now,” Bowers said.

Palumbo said that if you have any information or anything like Ring Camera footage, to contact the Savannah Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

Bowers, the man who got his car stolen, has a Ring camera, but says the batteries were dead at the time of the theft. So, check those batteries as well.

