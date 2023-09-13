Savannah Police, Downtown Neighborhood Association discuss crime at Tuesday meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police and the Downtown Neighborhood Association talked crime at their meeting Tuesday night.

Police Chief Lenny Gunther was the speaker.

Chief Gunther said that to date there have been 13 homicides.

That’s a 43% percent decrease from last year when there were 23 homicides, according to Gunther.

Non-fatal shootings are also down by 18%.

However, Chief Gunther says that domestic violence incidents have gone up and he has given the assistant chief the assignment to create a domestic violence council to bring the community together.

“We have to create an atmosphere of safety. We have to advocate for our victims and we do have to enforce domestic violence laws to the fullest extent,” said Chief Gunther.

Chief Gunther also mentioned they are onboarding an app where you can view important information. The app will also provide an anonymous tip line for anyone to report a crime.

They hope to launch the app in 30 to 60 days.

