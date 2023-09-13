Savannah Police says app is in the works to report crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a busy night for Savannah Police. Officers responded to two separate shootings.

One near the Cuyler Brownsville area and another on the Southside.

The shootings came just a few hours after Police Chief Lenny Gunther spoke at the Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting about combating gun violence in Savannah.

Chief Gunther says there have been 13 homicides so far this year. While the amount of shootings are lower right now compared to this time last year.

The chief also talked about how there’s a new way to keep people in the know about recent crime.

He says entering auto incident have increase about 10% in the downtown area.

Additionally, domestic violence incidents are on the rise. This is bringing the police department to start a new domestic violence council.

Also new in the department, Assistant Police Chief Robert Gavin talked about an app in the works so people in the community can report crime and be aware of it.

“There’s different things you can roll into these apps. What we were looking for is one that gave information out that the public needs to know. You’ll be able to see crime stats. You’ll be able to pull up things that are going on. You can see our news releases and different pieces,” said Assistant Police Chief Robert Gavin.

They hope the app will be at your finger tips within the next 30 to 60 days.

