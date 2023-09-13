‘Sound of freedom’ roars on Tybee for F-22 demonstration

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The pier was packed, and the beach was bustling Wednesday on Tybee Island but it wasn’t the sun people were out soaking up.

“It rattled my whole body. It was really exciting,” said Pooler Councilwoman Karen Williams.

Beachgoers keeping their eyes locked on the sky hoping to capture a glimpse of the F-22 Raptor.

“I couldn’t see my screen because of the sun, so I hope I got a lot of really good ones,” said Tybee Island resident Brenda Scarpati.

Of course, if you somehow didn’t see it, you certainly heard it.

“We heard it would be really loud,” said a tourist from Indiana.

“The noise was louder than I was expecting,” added Scarpati.

But no one was complaining.

“The sounds that we heard, those were the sounds of freedom. So, I’ll take them every day, every week, any time. I say thank you to all those who serve,” Williams said.

While it was an impressive show, it also serves as a good reminder of just what our Air Force is capable of.

“It’s good to know that we have that kind of power in our Armed Forces. I appreciate what they do, all the branches,” Scarpati says.

